DUBLIN Oct 27 Ireland has a North European style economy and should not be grouped with the economies of the Mediterranean, its Finance Minister said on Thursday, continuing Ireland's campaign to distance itself from Greece and other struggling economies in Europe's periphery.

"We have a very different economy to Greece. We are not a Mediterranean type economy. We are a North European (type)," Noonan said, adding that anyone holding up Greece's debt solution as a soft option and urging Ireland to follow suit did not understand the situation. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Catherine Evans)