DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland said it will not increase austerity measures further despite cutting its growth forecasts for the next three years on Wednesday amid a worsening global outlook that is stifling its recovery.

Bailed out Ireland has made spending cuts and tax hikes worth 25 billion euros ($31 billion) since 2008 - equivalent to 15 percent of annual output - and believes another 8.6 billion from 2013 to 2015 will still be enough to get it back on track.

That means Irish voters, who have demonstrated little during the crisis and did not join European-wide protests on Wednesday, will not face a nasty surprise when measures totalling 3.5 billion euros are outlined in next month's budget for 2013.

"On balance the government believes that the previously identified fiscal adjustment path remains appropriate given the need to support the emerging economic recovery," the country's finance department said in its biannual economic update.

Budgetary adjustments planned for 2014 and 2015 remain unchanged at 3.1 billion euros and 2 billion euros respectively, it said.

Despite the unprecedented cuts, Ireland has avoided joining much of the euro zone in recession thanks to a robust export sector and expects to post its second year of economic growth in a row this year.

It inched up its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2012 to 0.9 percent from 0.7 percent previously, a move flagged by the finance minister last week.

However, slowing demand from abroad, together with relentless austerity and high unemployment at home, is getting in the way of the kind of activity that would make big inroads into a government debt set to peak at 121 percent of GDP next year.

The economy will therefore grow by 1.5 percent next year and not the 2.2 percent forecasted in April, the finance department said in a downgrade that was also anticipated.

That is still more optimistic than the 1.1 percent predicted by the European Commission and International Monetary Fund, two of the lenders monitoring Ireland's bailout, but in line with economists polled by Reuters last week.

Ireland, which became the first bailed-out euro country to resume borrowing on long term debt markets in July, sees the economy growing by 2.5 in 2014 and 2.9 in 2015, lowered than the prior prediction for 3 percent in each year.