* Irish GDP grows by 0.2 percent in Q3 vs 0.5 pct forecast
* Q2 GDP revised up to +0.4 pct, Q1 dip less than thought
* Domestic demand shows rare rise, exports under pressure
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Dec 18 Ireland's economy grew by a
slightly less-than-expected 0.2 percent in the third quarter but
figures were revised up for the previous three months, putting
the government on track to meet modest 2012 targets.
Bailed-out Ireland has avoided joining much of the euro zone
in recession because of its robust export sector but weakening
demand from trading partners, together with high unemployment at
home, means growth has remained slow.
Dublin, which still has the highest budget deficit in the
euro zone despite four years of relentless austerity, expects
the economy to expand by 0.9 percent this year, down from a 1.4
percent uptick in 2011.
However, in what has become a regular pattern, the
government recently cut its forecast for 2013 to 1.5 percent and
the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday against
imposing further budget cuts should growth disappoint.
"The first half of the year is a good bit stronger than the
data had shown before so that means if growth is flat in the
final quarter, you get 0.7 percent for the year," said Conall
MacCoille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers.
"Today's release does little to change the bigger picture,
however. Exports continued to slow, we did get a small increase
in consumer spending but we'll have the tax rises and the budget
hitting consumers in January."
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected Irish gross
domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.5 percent in the three
months to September, bouncing back from the flat second quarter
that provisional data had shown.
However, the latter figure was revised up to 0.4 percent on
Tuesday, while the decline in the first quarter was less than
had been previously thought at -0.5 percent versus -0.7 percent.
DEPENDENT ON EUROPE
Ireland nevertheless needs growth to accelerate to above 2
percent from 2014 to begin eating into a debt set to peak at 121
percent of GDP next year. A third quarter rise in exports of
just 0.3 percent showed how the downturn in Europe is weighing.
"We're still very dependent on what happens in Europe and it
looks like the European economy will be in recession for the
second consecutive year," said Dermot O'Leary, chief economist
at Goodbody Stockbrokers.
"Despite that, I still think there's nothing in the numbers
today that would say that the government forecasts for next year
are totally unachievable. As we go into 2013, there are some
glimmers of light."
One of those glimmers was the first year-on-year growth in
domestic demand since the first quarter of 2008, just before a
financial crisis began that left Ireland needing an 85 billion
euro EU/IMF bailout two years ago.
Within the domestic figures, personal consumption also rose
by 0.5 percent, just the second increase in the last nine
quarters and one that was anticipated after retail sales grew
for four successive months to the end of October.
However, economists warned that, notwithstanding the mildly
positive domestic data, consumers would remain under pressure in
2013 as Ireland's sixth austerity budget in little over four
years goes into effect. It includes a new property tax.
Tuesday's figures also showed that Gross National Product
(GNP) which strips out the earnings of Irish-based
multinationals, fell 0.4 percent in the quarter, compared with a
0.5 percent drop expected economists.