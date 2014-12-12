* Disaffection growing despite strong Irish economic rebound
* Austerity-fatigued public hearing, not feeling recovery
* Govt popularity hammered by protest over water charges
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Dec 12 Fergus Reynolds has supported
Ireland's governing Fine Gael party for 43 years, but this week
he joined tens of thousands of people to march against them and
pledged never to vote for Prime Minister Enda Kenny again.
Since taking voluntary redundancy five years ago, the
62-year-old former bank worker's income has been stretched by a
new pension levy and a property tax. When his son-in-law lost
his job, he began to help pay his mortgage as well as his own.
This is what much of the fastest-growing economy in Europe
looks like at the end of 2014 as post-austerity Ireland serves a
timely reminder to the rest of the euro zone that the bloc's
stark period of budget balancing is not without consequence.
"I've taken a 125 euro a week of a drop with all the cuts. A
week! That's 6,500 euros per year. I'm not paying anymore, I've
had enough," said Reynolds, who grew up in the same county Mayo
town and went to the same school as Kenny.
"I don't know where this country is going to go. If I was 20
years of age, I'd be gone. The water was the last straw, I'm so
angry I'm nearly lost for words," he said, referring to the
growing protests against new water charges.
A year after becoming the first euro zone country to exit an
EU/IMF bailout, Ireland's economy is set to grow by almost five
percent, unemployment has fallen by close to a third in just two
years and a budget deficit that a banking crash ballooned to a
third of the size of the economy in 2010 will drop below 3
percent next year.
It's a turnaround that is making the rest of the otherwise
ailing euro zone jealous, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble remarked during a recent visit to Dublin.
But after seven years of tax hikes and spending cuts - which
took 30 billion euros or about 20 percent of annual output out
of the economy - a frustration that appeared absent though much
of the crisis has suddenly boiled over.
This week's third day of mass protest - the biggest
opposition movement since the crisis erupted - was as much to do
with the cumulative impact of higher taxes and the drain of
rising mortgage, rent, insurance and childcare costs as it was
about the last piece of a long austerity drive.
"DISGRACEFUL"
For Debbie, who marched with her husband, 16-month and
3-year-old children, the scale of the cuts Ireland has been
praised for implementing around Europe became clear when she
could not afford to keep working and have a second child.
The high cost of Irish childcare has been highlighted by the
European Commission as a significant barrier to parents being
able to work and avoid the risk of poverty. Crèche fees would
have eaten up 1,400 euros of Debbie's 2,300-euro monthly pay.
Another 600 euros would have been needed to put petrol in her
car.
"I could work and we could live below the breadline or I
could give up work and we could live just above the breadline,"
she said, declining to give her surname.
"And we're in a lucky position compared to other people.
I've had family emigrate because there are no jobs here. They're
in Canada, can't afford to come home and I can't afford to visit
them. It's disgraceful."
Kenny had hoped plans to cut income tax from next month -
the first reversal of austerity - would boost his 2016
re-election hopes but with average wages still falling and costs
such as public transport rising, the introduction of water
charges has undermined those efforts.
A government-funded think tank has said household incomes of
lower paid workers will fall by one percent next year, on top of
budget-related losses of 13 percent since 2008. Higher earners,
whose incomes have fallen over 15 percent, will make a slight
gain, the Economic and Social Research Institute estimates.
As a result, Kenny's party slumped to third place behind
left-wing Sinn Fein in a recent opinion poll, hitting an 11-year
low amid a surge in support for independents that raises the
prospect of a rare political deadlock.
With further protests planned for January, that frustration
at feeling no effect of a recovery people are hearing so much
about will be a central theme to early 2016 elections.
"You hear all the time about how things have gotten better
and we need to clap ourselves on the back but people have seen
through that, it hasn't trickled down," said Brian Hanley, 45,
who is among the more than one in ten still out of work.
"There's no comfort, you're never relaxed. You're always
looking at the next bill. We're absolutely pinned to the
collar."
(Editing by Toby Chopra)