By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN Dec 9 Ireland's economy may grow by more than 7 percent this year, the country's spending minister told Reuters on Wednesday, a day before the release of third-quarter gross domestic product data that he said would be "robust."

Ireland emerged from a bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund only two years ago, but it had already been forecasting the highest growth rate in the EU - 6.2 percent - buoyed by a weak euro and years of pent-up demand.

Now bumper corporate tax returns and a decline in the unemployment rate to below 9 percent have convinced the government that the economy may return to 7 percent for the first time since the Celtic Tiger era.

"There is every likelihood it probably may well be higher than 6.2 percent at the end of this year," Brendan Howlin said in an interview. "That is what the most recent figures are indicating."

Asked if the final GDP growth figure for 2015 might be 7 percent or above, Howlin said "it could."

But he insisted that the economy was not in danger of overheating.

"It's not unusual for an economy that fell as far as ours did to have an initial bounce-back that is little short of spectacular," he said.

He said he expected the economy to settle into a "more sustainable growth pattern" next year of around 4 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Larry King)