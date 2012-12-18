DUBLIN Dec 18 Ireland's economy grew by a
slightly less-than-expected 0.2 percent in the third quarter but
growth was revised up for the previous three months, putting the
government on track to meet modest growth targets for the year.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected Irish gross
domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.5 percent in the three
months to September, bouncing back from the flat second quarter
that provisional figures had shown.
However, that figure was revised up to 0.4 percent on
Tuesday, while the decline in the first quarter was also less
than had been previously thought at -0.5 percent versus -0.7
percent.
Dublin, which recently cut its forecast for next year back
to 1.5 percent amid lower growth seen among Ireland's trading
partners, expects its export-focussed economy to grow by 0.9
percent this year, down on the 1.4 percent uptick in 2011.
"The first half of the year is a good bit stronger than the
data had shown before so that means if growth is flat in the
final quarter, you get 0.7 percent for the year," said Conall
MacCoille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers.
"I think most people will be revising up their forecasts by
almost half a percentage point on the back of this."
Gross National Product (GNP), a volatile measure seen by
some as a more accurate indicator of the state of the economy
because it strips out the earnings of Irish-based
multinationals, fell 0.4 percent in the quarter, compared with a
0.5 percent drop expected by the economists polled by Reuters.
Ireland's current account surplus came in at 3.049 billion
euros in the third quarter.