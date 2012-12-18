DUBLIN Dec 18 Ireland's economy grew by a slightly less-than-expected 0.2 percent in the third quarter but growth was revised up for the previous three months, putting the government on track to meet modest growth targets for the year.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected Irish gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.5 percent in the three months to September, bouncing back from the flat second quarter that provisional figures had shown.

However, that figure was revised up to 0.4 percent on Tuesday, while the decline in the first quarter was also less than had been previously thought at -0.5 percent versus -0.7 percent.

Dublin, which recently cut its forecast for next year back to 1.5 percent amid lower growth seen among Ireland's trading partners, expects its export-focussed economy to grow by 0.9 percent this year, down on the 1.4 percent uptick in 2011.

"The first half of the year is a good bit stronger than the data had shown before so that means if growth is flat in the final quarter, you get 0.7 percent for the year," said Conall MacCoille, chief economist at Davy Stockbrokers.

"I think most people will be revising up their forecasts by almost half a percentage point on the back of this."

Gross National Product (GNP), a volatile measure seen by some as a more accurate indicator of the state of the economy because it strips out the earnings of Irish-based multinationals, fell 0.4 percent in the quarter, compared with a 0.5 percent drop expected by the economists polled by Reuters.

Ireland's current account surplus came in at 3.049 billion euros in the third quarter.