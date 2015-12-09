DUBLIN Dec 9 Ireland's economy could grow by more than 7 percent this year, the country's spending minister said on Wednesday, a day before the release of third-quarter gross domestic product data that he said would be "robust."

"There is every likelihood it probably may well be higher than (the current government forecast of) 6.2 percent at the end of this year," Brendan Howlin told Reuters in an interview. "That is what the most recent figures are indicating."

Asked if the final GDP growth figure for 2015 might be 7 percent or above, Howlin said "it could." (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)