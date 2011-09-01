DUBLIN, Sept 1 Ireland's Finance Minister warned lawmakers on Thursday that turmoil in the global economy had increased risks to the country's recovery efforts and said domestic demand would not be enough to drive growth in the short term.

However, Michael Noonan said the government remained on track to meet its target to cut the deficit to 10 percent of GDP this year and said he expected the overall economy to grow this year.

Speaking to parliament's finance committee, Noonan said a single bidder was emerging in the government's sale of Anglo Irish Bank's $9.5 billion U.S. commercial real estate loan portfolio. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton)