* Personal credit card spend up 5 pct y/y in July

* Big drop in new lending to households paints mixed picture

* Household and non-financial deposits hit two-year high

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN, Aug 31 Irish consumers spent more money using credit cards in July than in the same month in 2011, the first year-on-year increase for four years and a potential sign that some stabilisation may be on the way for the battered domestic economy.

Ireland is at the very early stages of emerging from one of Europe's deepest recessions but that is thanks chiefly to its resilient export sector as consumer spending continues to shrink due to high unemployment and unprecedented government austerity.

As a result there are over 10 percent fewer credit cards in issue than there were three years ago and while outstanding debt on those cards remains high, personal credit card spend rose 5 percent to 790 million euros ($987 million) last month, according to figures from the Irish central bank.

"This first annual increase in four years adds to other evidence pointing to a possible pick-up in overall household spending," said Dan McLaughlin, chief economist at Bank of Ireland.

"Weekly earnings have stopped falling, consumer confidence is at a 5-year high, the rate of inflation has slowed and there are tentative signs that house prices may be stabilising.

"Sentiment is fragile, however, and could still be hit by unfavourable developments in the euro zone."

With export growth alone not enough to help the government eat into a debt pile set to peak at around 120 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) next year, it desperately needs consumer spending to stop a fall that began in 2008.

While the government sees it bottoming out next year before growing modestly the year after, the European Commission, one of a trio of lenders overseeing Dublin's 85 billion euro bailout, said in a draft report seen by Reuters this week that private consumption would not grow until 2014.

LENDING FALLS SHARPLY

Other figures released by the central bank proved just how fragile things are, showing that the total of new loans to Irish households fell sharply again in July after signs of a tentative recovery in June.

Although the rate of annual decline remained broadly stable with credit taken by consumers down 3.6 percent year-on-year versus a fall of 3.7 percent in June, the monthly figures showed new loans sank 471 million euros compared to June after a net rise of 55 million euros a month earlier.

That may be largely due to seasonal effects that will become clearer only after a traditional summer lull is over.

However, elsewhere the figures showed that domestically owned banks' borrowings from the European Central Bank fell by 5 percent in the month to 71.9 billion euros.

Household and non-financial corporate deposits also rose at their fastest pace in over two years, confirming the trend seen in recent figures released by the government that showed deposit levels at domestic banks at their highest since January 2011.

"Deposit stability in the Irish banks has been one of the most positive features of the Irish macroeconomic trends in the year to date. This data shows the trend continued into H2," said Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers.