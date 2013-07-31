DUBLIN, July 31 Drawdowns of loans by Irish households from lenders exceeded repayments for just the second time in almost four years in June, as lending for house purchases and consumption both increased month-on-month.

While the headline year-on-year rate of household loans fell by 4.4 percent in June, versus a 4.5 percent year-on-year drop in May, drawdowns exceeded repayments by 155 million euros in the month in a tentative sign that lending may be improving.