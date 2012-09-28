DUBLIN, Sept 28 Loans to Irish households sank again in August while deposits rose on a year-on-year basis for the first time since June 2010, central bank figures showed on Friday.

A large outflow of deposits at Irish banks around the time the country signed up to an EU/IMF bailout has been gradually reversed over the last year. They rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in August, versus a 0.8 percent dip a month earlier.

Lending, however, remained weak with monthly figures showing loans fell 500 million euros, the sharpest decline since April, keeping the rate of annual decline broadly stable at 3.7 percent compared to 3.6 percent in July. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)