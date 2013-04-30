UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, April 30 Loans to Irish households fell 4.1 percent in March while deposits rose year on year for the eighth month in a row, central bank figures showed on Tuesday.
Loans to households fell 50 million euros in March compared with a decline of 634 million euros a month earlier, while the annual rate of decline fell to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent in February.
Private sector deposits climbed by 9.8 percent year-on-year, compared to a 2.9 percent rise in January, with most of the increase due to transactions related to the liquidation of the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, the central bank said.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources