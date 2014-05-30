BRIEF-Halk Bankasi proposes to pay 0.173962 lira/shr net dividend for FY 2016
* Proposes to pay 0.173962 lira ($0.0480) net dividend per share for FY 2016
DUBLIN May 30 Loans to Irish households fell by an annual 3.7 percent in April versus a decline of 3.8 percent in the previous month with the most substantial decrease seen in lending for house purchase, central bank data showed on Friday.
Household loan repayments exceeded drawdowns by 462 million euros during April, compared with a net monthly decrease of 85 million euros in March. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)
ANKARA, March 20 A strike at Turkey's Akbank has been postponed by 60 days by the Turkish cabinet on Monday, the government said in its Official Gazette.
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points