UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Aug 8 Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.1 percent in July to stand 0.7 percent higher than a year earlier, with drops in clothing and furnishings prices balancing out rises in food and education, figures showed on Thursday.
The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, also fell by 0.1 percent in the month and rose 0.7 percent on the year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast inflation of just 0.9 percent for 2013 as a whole, rising to 1.5 percent next year.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources