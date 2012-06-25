* Average house prices up 0.2 pct in May, down annually
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, June 25 Irish house prices posted their
first monthly rise since 2007 in May, data showed on Monday, in
the latest sign that the market is stabilising after the
bursting of an epic property bubble devastated the economy.
A stabilisation would ease pressure on the country's banks,
whose mortgage portfolios have been devastated by the price
collapse. One in seven Irish home loans were not being fully
repaid in the first three months of the year.
Irish property prices, which have suffered peak-to-trough
falls of 50 percent, increased 0.2 percent in May, their first
month-on-month rise since September 2007, data from the central
statistics office said.
Property prices continue to fall on an annualised basis,
down 15.3 percent in the year to May, but the rate of decline is
easing. Prices fell 0.9 percent in the three months to May, down
from 5.7 percent in the three months to February.
"It remains to be seen if it is the market taking a break or
if it is the end of price falls," said Ronan Lyons, economist
with property website Daft.ie. "It would be a surprise if it was
as simple as this" he said.
Daft estimates that price-to-income and price-to-rent ratios
in Dublin would suggest that property prices are no longer
overvalued, but the situation is less clear in other parts of
the country, Lyons said.
Prices rose for the third successive month in Dublin, where
demand has surged in certain popular areas, the statistics
showed. Properties in Dublin were 0.2 percent in May while the
rest of the country increased 0.1 percent.
However economists polled by Reuters this month expect
national property prices to fall by 12 percent in total this
year and a further 5 percent in 2013.
While strong interest has seen properties exceeding their
asking prices in some parts of Dublin, economists say that high
unemployment and weak lending will continue to weigh on the
market.
Unemployment hit a post-crisis high of 14.8 percent in the
first quarter, more than three times the level in 2007. Mortgage
lending by Irish banks has fallen 95 percent since its peak in
2007 and stands at just over one-third of the level seen two
years ago, according to the Irish Banking Federation.
"On a practical level it is difficult to see people rushing
out to buy a house when labour market conditions remain very
fragile," said Alan McQuaid, economist with Merrion
Stockbrokers.
"That said, the May house price data are a step in the right
direction and suggest the worst may be over."
