DUBLIN Dec 28 Irish house prices grew
month-on-month for the fifth time this year in November,
evidence a stabilisation in the property market has taken firm
hold after peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent.
Average residential property prices posted a monthly
increase of 1.1 percent in November, recovering from a fall of
0.6 percent the previous month, data from the central statistics
office showed.
Prices rose 0.9 percent in September and the November rise
was the biggest yet since market began to recover from a
four-year slump.
Ireland's property bubble burst spectacularly after peaking
in 2007. Years of reckless lending left banks with huge losses
and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.