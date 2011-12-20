DUBLIN Dec 20 Irish house prices fell 1.5 percent in November but the rate of decline eased from 2.2 percent the previous month, data on Tuesday showed.

Irish property prices rocketed before the property bubble burst in 2008, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

Prices, which last posted a monthly increase in September 2007, are now 46 percent below the peak they reached that year, according to the Central Statistics Office. Residential prices in Dublin are 54 percent below their peak.

Prices across the country fell by 15.6 percent in the 12 months to November, compared to a fall of 11.5 in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Anna Willard)