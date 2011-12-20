DUBLIN Dec 20 Irish house prices fell 1.5
percent in November but the rate of decline eased from 2.2
percent the previous month, data on Tuesday showed.
Irish property prices rocketed before the property bubble
burst in 2008, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners
with hefty mortgage repayments.
Prices, which last posted a monthly increase in September
2007, are now 46 percent below the peak they reached that year,
according to the Central Statistics Office. Residential prices
in Dublin are 54 percent below their peak.
Prices across the country fell by 15.6 percent in the 12
months to November, compared to a fall of 11.5 in the year-ago
period.
