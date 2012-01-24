DUBLIN Jan 24 The decline in Irish residential property prices accelerated to 16.7 percent last year, almost 50 percent faster than in 2010, data on Tuesday showed, as a weak domestic economy and low mortgage lending continued to hit demand.

Irish property prices rocketed before the property bubble burst in 2008, leaving banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.

The annual fall to the end of December was 16.7 percent, up from a fall of 10.5 percent in 2010, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Residential property prices are now 43 percent below the peak they reached in early 2007, while prices in Dublin are 55 percent below their peak.

Residential prices, which last posted a monthly increase in September 2007, fell 1.7 percent in December, faster than the 1.5 percent decline the previous month. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)