DUBLIN, June 25 Irish house prices posted their
first monthly rise since 2007 in May, data showed on Monday, in
the latest sign that the market is stabilising after
peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent.
Average residential property prices continue to fall on an
annualised basis, dropping 15.3 percent in the year to May, but
they increased 0.2 percent relative to the previous month, data
from the central statistics office said.
The last time prices posted a monthly increase was in
September 2007.
Irish property prices have fallen 50 percent in the past
four years after a property bubble burst spectacularly following
years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and
homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.
