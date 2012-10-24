DUBLIN Oct 24 Irish house prices grew at their fastest monthly rate in five years in September, rising 0.9 percent in the latest sign of stabilisation in the property market after peak-to-trough falls of 50 percent.

Average residential property prices fell by 9.6 percent on an annualised basis, narrowing sharply from a fall of 13.6 percent in the year to July, data from the central statistics office said.

Ireland's property bubble burst spectacularly four years ago after years of reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners with hefty mortgage repayments.