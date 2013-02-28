BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
DUBLIN Feb 28 Irish house prices fell for the second successive month in January, dropping 0.6 percent month-on-month, tempering hopes of a rebound after 50 percent peak-to-trough falls.
Average residential property prices rose four times in the second half of last year, narrowing the annual rate of decline to 3.3 percent in January from 17.4 percent a year earlier, data from the central statistics office showed.
The huge property bubble that burst in 2008 forced the Irish government to plough 64 billion euros ($85 billion) into its banks and left tens of thousands of construction workers unemployed and a generation of mortgage holders deep in debt. ($1 = 0.7510 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.