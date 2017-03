DUBLIN, June 4 Irish residential property prices posted their first montly rise in five months in April, with prices up 0.8 percent, the state statistics office said on Tuesday.

The annual rate of decline in residential property prices hit a new five-year low of 1.2 percent, compared to a fall of 16.4 percent a year earlier.

Prices have not risen nationwide since 2008 and are on average 50 percent below their 2007 peak. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)