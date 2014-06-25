DUBLIN, June 25 House prices in Dublin surged 22 percent year on year in May, data showed on Wednesday, their fastest appreciation since the late 2006 peak of the country's ill-fated property boom.

Residential property prices across the country grew at 10.6 percent in the year and remain 45 percent below the levels of their peak, the Central Statistics Office said.

Dublin house prices are 44 percent off the peak reached during a property boom whose collapse devastated the economy and forced the government to pour billions of euros into the country's banks. (Reporting by Conor Humphries: editing by John Stonestreet)