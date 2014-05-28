DUBLIN May 28 Irish house prices rose by 1.4 percent month-on-month in April and were 8.5 percent higher than a year ago as another uptick in Dublin pushed the national figures up, the central statistics office said on Wednesday.

Prices have halved since 2008 in a property crash that devastated the economy and forced the government to pour billions of euros into the country's banks but have begun to recover over the past two years, particularly in Dublin.

Prices in the capital, which cooled over the previous four months, roes by 3.1 percent from March and were 17.7 percent higher on the year. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)