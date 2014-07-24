DUBLIN, July 24 Property prices in Dublin rose
by 23.9 percent year-on-year in June, data showed on Thursday,
as a lack of supply pushed prices in the capital to a fresh high
since the late 2006 peak of an ill-fated property boom.
Prices in Dublin were 3.3 percent higher compared with the
previous month, while across the country they rose 2.9 percent
month-on-month and 10.6 percent on the year, while they are 43
percent below the levels of their peak, the Central Statistics
Office said.
Ireland's central bank warned last month that a protracted
delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in
Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path
again.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)