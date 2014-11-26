DUBLIN Nov 26 Irish property prices climbed 2.9
percent in October, just the second time they have risen as
quickly on a monthly basis since a 2008 property crash, to leave
prices 16.3 percent higher year-on-year, data showed on
Wednesday.
Prices in Dublin were 3 percent higher than the previous
month and up 24.2 percent on the year with the recovery
spreading outside the capital where prices rose by 2.8 percent
month-on-month, the Central Statistics Office said.
While prices are 38.2 percent below peak, Ireland's central
bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing housing
shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put prices on an
unsustainable path again.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)