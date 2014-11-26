DUBLIN Nov 26 Irish property prices climbed 2.9 percent in October, just the second time they have risen as quickly on a monthly basis since a 2008 property crash, to leave prices 16.3 percent higher year-on-year, data showed on Wednesday.

Prices in Dublin were 3 percent higher than the previous month and up 24.2 percent on the year with the recovery spreading outside the capital where prices rose by 2.8 percent month-on-month, the Central Statistics Office said.

While prices are 38.2 percent below peak, Ireland's central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, could put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)