BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
DUBLIN Oct 22 Irish property prices climbed 1.8 percent in September to leave them 15 percent higher than a year ago but 40 percent below their 2007 peak, the Central Statistics Office said.
Prices in Dublin were 2.5 percent higher than the previous month and up 23.4 percent on the year, a slight slowdown from August growth rates.
Ireland's central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )