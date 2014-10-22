DUBLIN Oct 22 Irish property prices climbed 1.8 percent in September to leave them 15 percent higher than a year ago but 40 percent below their 2007 peak, the Central Statistics Office said.

Prices in Dublin were 2.5 percent higher than the previous month and up 23.4 percent on the year, a slight slowdown from August growth rates.

Ireland's central bank has warned that a protracted delay in addressing localised housing shortages, particularly in Dublin, has the potential to put prices on an unsustainable path again. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)