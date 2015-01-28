BRIEF-Lar Espana proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
DUBLIN Jan 28 Property prices in Dublin rose 0.2 percent in December after a rare dip a month earlier, and sharp gains earlier in 2014 left them 22.3 percent higher year-on-year, Ireland's Central Statistics Office said.
Property prices across Ireland were up 0.4 percent from a month earlier and up 16.3 percent from December 2013. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.038 euro ($0.0409) per share gross
SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks rose on Friday as strong gains in the infrastructure sector offset concerns over tightening liquidity in the country's banking system, increased regulation and fresh curbs on property investment.