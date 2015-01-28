DUBLIN Jan 28 Property prices in Dublin rose 0.2 percent in December after a rare dip a month earlier, and sharp gains earlier in 2014 left them 22.3 percent higher year-on-year, Ireland's Central Statistics Office said.

Property prices across Ireland were up 0.4 percent from a month earlier and up 16.3 percent from December 2013. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)