DUBLIN Jan 27 Irish residential property prices
returned to growth in December, climbing 0.5 percent after
falling by the same amount the previous month, official data
showed on Wednesday.
Prices grew 6.6 percent from December 2015 up from 6.5
percent annual growth in November, the central statistics office
said. In Dublin, residential property prices decreased by 0.5
percent in December and were 2.6 percent higher than a year ago.
Property prices across Ireland average 33.5 percent below
their 2007 peak, but the country's central bank introduced
restrictions on mortgage lending in January to try to ensure
rises do not return to unsustainable levels.
