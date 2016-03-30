DUBLIN, March 30 Irish residential property prices were flat month-on-month in January to stand 8.0 percent higher than a year ago, the strongest annual rise in five months, official data showed on Wednesday.

Prices in Dublin, which led the property market recovery in mid-2013, fell 0.1 percent to stand 4 percent higher than a year ago while prices outside the capital continued to catch up, rising 0.1 percent on the month and 11.5 percent year-on-year.

Property prices across Ireland are on average 33.8 percent below their 2007 peak, but restrictions on mortgage lending introduced by the country's central bank a year ago has slowed down the bounce in prices. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)