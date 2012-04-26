DUBLIN, April 26 Irish house prices were
unchanged in March compared to February, only the second time
prices have not fallen on month-on-month basis for over four
years, official data on Thursday showed.
Prices have fallen by 49 percent since 2007 peak after
Ireland's property bubble burst spectacularly following years of
reckless lending that left banks with huge losses and homeowners
with hefty mortgage repayments.
After prices fell 2.2 percent in February, a 0.7 percent
increase in Dublin helped stabilise the overall index in March,
the Central Statistics Office said.
Economists polled by Reuters this month expect national
property prices to fall by 13 percent in total this year and a
further 5 percent in 2013.
