DUBLIN Aug 20 Irish residential property prices
rose for the fourth successive month in July, climbing 1.2
percent from a month earlier as demand in Dublin outstripped the
rest of the country where prices remained flat.
House prices, which had halved since 2008, leading to a
banking crisis that forced Ireland to seek an international
bailout, are now going through an uneven recovery. New buyers
are flocking to affluent parts of Dublin while other regions
remain over-supplied. Prices in the capital rose 3.3 percent
month-on-month in July and were 8 percent higher than a year
ago.
Improving monthly figures pushed prices higher annually in
June for the first time since the property crash, and they rose
2.3 percent year-on-year last month, the central statistics
office said on Tuesday.