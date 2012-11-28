DUBLIN Nov 28 Irish retail sales posted their biggest increase this year in October, data showed on Wednesday, easing fears that weak personal consumption would drag down economic growth.

Retail sales volumes were 1.7 percent higher in October than in September and 3.1 percent higher than a year earlier, provisional data from the Central Statistics office showed. Both figures were the highest since December 2011.

The numbers were boosted by television sales following the switch-off of analogue terrestrial broadcasting in Ireland in late October. Electrical goods sales volumes were up by 40 percent compared to October last year.

"We knew that the digital switchover from analogue TV last month would have a big impact, but this is still very positive," said Alan McQuaid at Merrion Stockbrokers.

"We can see that drag from personal spending will be a lot lower than previously assumed and that should feed into stronger GDP growth - so long as exports hold up in the final quarter," he said.

Irish exports fell sharply in September from record highs the previous month.

The statistics office confirmed provisional data that retail volumes climbed 1.4 percent in the year to September. Sales volumes increased 1.0 percent in September from August, compared to 0.9 percent growth indicated in provisional figures last month.

Car sales were up 1.8 percent on the month and 1.1 percent on the year.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.3 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.