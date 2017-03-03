DUBLIN, March 3 Irish retail sales volumes climbed 2.2 percent month-on-month in January, their sharpest rise in six months, and were up 4.9 percent on a year earlier, data showed on Friday.

Excluding car sales, volumes were up 1.5 percent month-on-month in January and up 6.1 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Gareth Jones)