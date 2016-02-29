UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats with no changes to text)
DUBLIN Feb 29 Irish retail sales volumes rose 4.1 percent month-on-month in January, data showed on Monday, as consumers rushed to buy cars with new registrations and sales across all sectors rose 10.3 percent on the year.
Excluding car sales, which rose sharply throughout last year as Ireland's economy recovered, volumes were up 0.7 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.