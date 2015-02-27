DUBLIN Feb 27 Irish retail sales volumes grew 8.8 percent in January from the same month a year ago and were up 3.3 percent from December, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Excluding car sales, which soared in January after reaching their highest level since 2008 last year, volumes were up 4.8 percent on the year and down 0.1 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)