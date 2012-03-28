DUBLIN, March 28 Ireland's retail sales volumes
fell 0.3 percent in February to stand 1.9 percent lower on the
year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office
showed on Wednesday.
Excluding car sales, sales were 2.1 percent lower than a
year ago and dropped 1 percent month-on-month.
Final figures for January showed a monthly fall of 4.1
percent to give a 1.1 percent drop on an annual basis. That
compared to earlier provisional data showing a 3.7 percent
decline in the month.
Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.5 percent this year
according to the latest Reuters poll.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John Stonestreet)