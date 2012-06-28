DUBLIN, June 28 Irish retail sales volumes fell 0.1 percent in May and 2.1 percent on the year, Central Statistics Office figures showed on Thursday.

Final figures for April showed a monthly fall of 0.8 percent and an annual drop of 1.8 percent. That compared to earlier data showing falls of 1.5 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.4 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)