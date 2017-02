DUBLIN Jan 27 The volume of Ireland's retail sales rose 2.1 percent in December from the previous month to stand 3.0 percent higher on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Final figures for November showed a monthly rise of 1.8 percent in retail sales volume to give a 0.5 percent fall on an annual basis. That was slightly more than earlier provisional data showing a 1.6 percent rise in the month. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)