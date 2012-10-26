DUBLIN Oct 26 Irish retail sales volumes posted their first growth this year on an annualised basis, climbing 1.4 percent in September from a year earlier after eight months of contraction, government figures showed on Friday.

Volumes were 0.9 percent higher in September than in August, their largest monthly rise since July, data from the Central Statistics office showed.

The statistics office confirmed provisional data that retail volumes climbed 0.4 percent in August. Sales volumes fell 0.7 percent in the year to August, compared to a fall of 0.6 percent indicated in provisional figures last month.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.3 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.