DUBLIN, March 28 Irish retail sales volumes rose on a monthly basis for the first time in four months in February, increasing by 0.3 percent from January and staying unchanged against the same period last year.

Robust exports have seen Ireland's economy grow for the last two years, outperforming most others in the euro zone, but the domestic economy continues to suffer and retail sales have been sluggish since rising for four months in a row to October last year.