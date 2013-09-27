UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, Sept 27 Irish retail sales increased by 2.6 percent in August from a year earlier, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
Sales volumes fell by 1.6 percent from a month earlier, in part due to a decline in car sales due to the impact of a new licensing system. Excluding car sales, retail sales decreased 0.2 percent compared to July.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources