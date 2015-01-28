DUBLIN Jan 28 Irish retail sales volumes were up 5.1 percent in December from the same month the previous year and up 0.5 percent from November, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Excluding car sales, which surged in the first few months of the year, volumes were up 4.8 percent on the year and 1.9 higher month-on-month as sales of cosmetic and hardware goods drove a jump from the period around Christmas a year earlier. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)