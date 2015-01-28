UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN Jan 28 Irish retail sales volumes were up 5.1 percent in December from the same month the previous year and up 0.5 percent from November, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Excluding car sales, which surged in the first few months of the year, volumes were up 4.8 percent on the year and 1.9 higher month-on-month as sales of cosmetic and hardware goods drove a jump from the period around Christmas a year earlier. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.