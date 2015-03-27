UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBLIN, March 27 Irish retail sales volumes grew 8.2 percent in February from the same month a year ago and were down 0.2 percent from a strong January, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.
Excluding car sales, which have risen sharply in the first two months of the year after reaching their highest level since 2008 last year, volumes were up 4.8 percent on the year and up 0.7 percent month-on-month. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.