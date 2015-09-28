DUBLIN, Sept 28 Irish retail sales volumes rose 9.3 percent in August compared with the same month last year, data showed on Monday, down slightly on July's rise after slower car sales pushed volumes down 4 percent month-on-month.

Excluding car sales, which by July were already ahead of the whole of 2014, volumes were up 0.9 percent month-on-month and 7.6 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Total retail sales volumes had increased 9.9 percent year-on-year in July. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)