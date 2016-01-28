DUBLIN Jan 28 Irish retail sales rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in December, easing back from November when "Black Friday" deals appeared to eat into the traditional Christmas sales.

The index was 0.7 percent lower month-to-month.

Retail groups had reported strong Christmas trading as Ireland's recovery gathers pace but after surging in November, electrical goods and department store sales fell 12.6 percent and 5 percent respectively on a monthly basis in December.

However with growth for the year as a whole of 8.3 percent, retail sales volumes rose at their fastest pace in 15 years last year, economists from Ulster Bank said in a note.

