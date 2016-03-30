DUBLIN, March 30 Irish retail sales volumes rose by 11 percent in February compared with a year ago, data showed on Wednesday, as consumers drive an economy that has been the fastest growing in the European Union for the past two years.

Sales rose 0.3 percent on the month and excluding car sales, which grew sharply throughout last year and have started the year strongly, volumes were up 0.2 percent month-on-month and 7.1 percent year-on-year, the Central Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)