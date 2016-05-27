DUBLIN May 27 Irish retail sales posted modest gains in April, rising 0.8 percent in volume terms to recover from a 2.4 percent slump in March, data showed on Friday.

Excluding the volatile motor trade, sales volumes improved 0.6 percent in the month, the central statistics office said. Sales volumes were 5.1 percent higher than a year ago up from a revised 4.7 percent in March.

Ireland's economy has been the fastest growing in Europe for two years in a row, but consumers have complained that improvement in the macro economy has not resulted in significant increases in disposable income. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Ralph Boulton)