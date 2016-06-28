DUBLIN, June 28 Irish retail sales volumes rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in May, data showed on Tuesday, as consumers sharply increased their spending on clothing and DIY products pushing sales across all sectors up 8.1 percent on the year.

Excluding the volatile motor trade, which is set for another strong year, volumes were up 1.2 percent month-on-month and 6.5 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Ireland's economy has been the European Union's best performing for the past two years and the government expects it to outperform the bloc again this year with growth of almost 5 percent, though it has warned Britain's vote to leave the EU will slow output. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)