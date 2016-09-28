DUBLIN, Sept 28 Irish retail sales volumes posted annual growth of 5.2 percent in August, data showed on Wednesday, but were down 4.7 percent from the previous month when new car registrations caused a spike in volumes.

Excluding car sales, retail sales volumes increased 0.9 percent in August from July and were up 4.1 percent compared to a year ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Angus MacSwan)